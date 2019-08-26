Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Holding as Market Value Rose; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Upped Its Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $4.38 Million as Valuation Rose

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 30,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 64,858 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 95,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 295,362 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.02 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Caused Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock to Fall 15% Last Month – Motley Fool” on January 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anheuser-Busch, Arch Coal, BHP, Cars.com, Cigna, FireEye, Ford, 3M, Northrop Grumman, Take-Two, T-Mobile and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Budweiser’s IPO Swagger Turns Into A Drunk Stumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.26% stake. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Lp, New York-based fund reported 2,399 shares. Bollard Group Ltd invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 49,705 shares. Cibc invested in 11,987 shares or 0% of the stock. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 348 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.57% or 6.32 million shares in its portfolio. Myriad Asset Limited has 10,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 12,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. North American Mngmt Corporation invested in 59,884 shares or 0.84% of the stock. James Investment Research Inc holds 0% or 86 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Natixis has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 2,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company has 389,880 shares. Nordea Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Lsv Asset Management owns 1.32M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 46 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 12,652 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 0% or 3,239 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 30,671 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 27,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 343,141 shares stake. 39 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. State Street Corp holds 2.10M shares.

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.47 million for 9.71 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.