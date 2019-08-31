Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Its Solar Capital LTD (SLRC) Holding by $848,680 as Shares Declined; As Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) Stock Rose, Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Increased Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 29,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 287,927 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 258,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 37,826 shares traded or 27.01% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012’; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Solar Capital Ltd (SLRC) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 42,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 86,097 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 128,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Solar Capital Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 45,129 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx L.P. (NYSE:MPLX) by 500,280 shares to 26.82 million shares, valued at $882.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,436 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Arrow Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 16,948 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 11,438 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 100 shares. 200 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated. First Republic Investment accumulated 8,915 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Networks Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Group Inc stated it has 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Advisory accumulated 0.79% or 1.26 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited invested 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Israel-based Psagot Inv House has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 148 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 78,180 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delek Logistics Announces Transportation Services Agreement Period for Incentive Rates for the Paline Pipeline from Longview to Nederland – GlobeNewswire” on December 29, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It Again in Q2 – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Midstream and Utility Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 10% Yield, 24 Straight Hikes, 10% Distribution Growth For 2019: DKL Partners LP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.