Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Its Macom Technology Solutions H (MTSI) Stake; Magnetar Financial Has Raised By $723,767 Its Navigant Consulting (NCI) Stake

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI) stake by 380.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc acquired 38,093 shares as Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 48,096 shares with $936,000 value, up from 10,003 last quarter. Navigant Consulting Inc now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 354,272 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has risen 13.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 07/03/2018 – Navigant’s Global Construction Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Construction Dispute Experts; 03/05/2018 – Navigant Appoints Kai Tsai to Lead Health Plan Consulting Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Kate Chan Joins Navigant’s Global Legal Technology Solutions Practice; 04/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows the Annual Market for Global Smart City Communication Networks Is Expected to Reach $13.4 Billion in 2027; 20/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows At Least a Dozen Licensed Spectrum Options Are Readily Available and Affordable for Utilities Today; 08/03/2018 – Navigant Legal Investigations Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Experts; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid Controller Vendors; 16/04/2018 – Navigant Nominates Rudina Seseri for Election to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Navigant: Joint Venture to Provide Revenue Cycle Management Services to Healthcare Provider Organizations; 27/03/2018 – Kate Chan Joins Navigant’s Global Legal Technology Solutions Practice

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased Macom Technology Solutions H (MTSI) stake by 27.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 28,176 shares as Macom Technology Solutions H (MTSI)’s stock rose 44.37%. The Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc holds 72,500 shares with $1.21M value, down from 100,676 last quarter. Macom Technology Solutions H now has $1.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 288,956 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 17/05/2018 – Macom at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Macom; 02/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Rev $150.4M; 15/05/2018 – Yiheng Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Macom; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Loss/Shr 50c; 22/04/2018 – DJ MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSI); 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) stake by 462,928 shares to 3.09M valued at $77.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Syneos Health Inc stake by 62,583 shares and now owns 109,628 shares. Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold NCI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 27,753 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 27,500 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 85,200 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 52,342 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd holds 83,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 126,871 shares. Cwm has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Ls Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,209 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors has 0.01% invested in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 14,852 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP stated it has 64,060 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 37,063 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 585,687 shares.

More notable recent Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) on Behalf of Navigant Shareholders and Encourages Navigant Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NCI, ACIA, and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TRCB, AVDR, CBM, and NCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O’Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Navigant Consulting, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Veritas Capital – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Navigant Consulting, Inc. – NCI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MACOM’s (MTSI) Q3 Loss In Line, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “M/A-Com (MTSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MACOM Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has $15 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is -23.33% below currents $18.69 stock price. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MTSI in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $15 target in Wednesday, March 27 report.