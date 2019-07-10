Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Holding in Gartner (IT) as Stock Value Rose; Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Position in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by $1.94 Million as Share Value Rose

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 32,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 232,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 395,992 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 13,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $167.58. About 314,822 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Transplace Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 18/04/2018 – Aspera named a Visionary in Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools by Gartner; 19/04/2018 – TIBCO Software Recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities for Data Science & Machine Learning Platforms; 14/03/2018 – ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools; 26/03/2018 – Tangoe Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 10/05/2018 – LLamasoft to Showcase the Next Evolution of Supply Chain Design at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 14.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.03 per share. IT’s profit will be $106.30M for 35.50 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 151,585 shares. 145,499 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Capital Invest Counsel owns 2,390 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fin reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Covington Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 145 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 821 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Harris Assocs Lp owns 0.53% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 1.91 million shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 313,122 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 17,454 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 16,003 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1,983 shares. Us Fincl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,462 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,399 shares to 61,397 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 79,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

