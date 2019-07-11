Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Holding; Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Shorts Decreased By 8.26%

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) stake by 55.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 33,974 shares as Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)’s stock declined 10.06%. The Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc holds 27,460 shares with $720,000 value, down from 61,434 last quarter. Benchmark Electronics Inc now has $966.49M valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 144,475 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) had a decrease of 8.26% in short interest. MCB’s SI was 41,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.26% from 44,800 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)’s short sellers to cover MCB’s short positions. The SI to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp’s float is 0.84%. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 11,032 shares traded. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) has declined 14.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MCB News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys Into Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK NAMES WILLIAM REINHARDT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCB); 12/03/2018 Metropolitan Bank Holding Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP – DAVID M. GAVRIN TO REMAIN ON BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Names William Reinhardt as Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names Scott Lublin Chief Lending Officer; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank: David M. Gavrin to Remain on the Board; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names William Reinhardt Chairman of the Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 12,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 460,500 shares. Ameritas Partners accumulated 3,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 345,725 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 39,123 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Skyline Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 413,339 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 95,784 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 28,580 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 52,840 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 26,371 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 79,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 96,845 shares. Stephens Ar reported 7,641 shares stake.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BHE’s profit will be $12.34 million for 19.58 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

