Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

We are contrasting Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 1.08 5.29M 1.24 14.30 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 16 1.05 218.00M 1.43 12.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Umpqua Holdings Corporation. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 31,657,690.01% 5.1% 0.6% Umpqua Holdings Corporation 1,352,357,320.10% 7.8% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.45 beta indicates that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is 55.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Umpqua Holdings Corporation on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Umpqua Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 90.9%. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7% Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has weaker performance than Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Umpqua Holdings Corporation beats Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.