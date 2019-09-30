Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) EPS Estimated At $0.50; Insperity (NSP) Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. EBMT’s profit would be $3.20M giving it 8.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 4,461 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board

Insperity Inc (NSP) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 132 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 125 cut down and sold positions in Insperity Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 33.21 million shares, up from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Insperity Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 101 Increased: 84 New Position: 48.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking services and products in Montana. The company has market cap of $110.21 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 13.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial real estate mortgage and land loans; real estate construction loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats, as well as unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, and loans secured by deposits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.11 million shares or 1.06% more from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 30,236 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt owns 0.36% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 137,320 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 2,079 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Com owns 25,598 shares. Oppenheimer Close Limited Liability Co stated it has 90,426 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 3,303 shares. Dimensional Fund L P owns 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 52,183 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 195,740 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap holds 70,529 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 425,222 were accumulated by Ejf Capital Ltd Liability. 28,375 were accumulated by Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Corporation invested in 79,700 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 12,186 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT).

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The firm offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It has a 24.63 P/E ratio. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. NSP’s profit will be $36.65 million for 27.54 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.99% EPS growth.

