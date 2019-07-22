Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) EPS Estimated At $0.40; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Last Week

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report $0.40 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. EBMT’s profit would be $2.56 million giving it 9.88 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s analysts see 21.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 249 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 14.29% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking services and products in Montana. The company has market cap of $101.24 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 16.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial real estate mortgage and land loans; real estate construction loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats, as well as unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, and loans secured by deposits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 9.29% less from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Co reported 45,323 shares stake. Deprince Race Zollo Inc has 231,478 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Close Limited Liability has invested 1.84% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Penn Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 57,244 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 4,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glacier Peak Cap Lc holds 167,981 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Limited Co accumulated 75,444 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 914 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). 30,236 are held by First Manhattan. Citigroup Inc holds 1,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 13,021 shares.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $20.38 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 34.16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Synopsys, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.38% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 411,599 were reported by Carlson Capital L P. 6,294 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Optimum Inv holds 4,350 shares. 165,692 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Conning stated it has 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 26,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Graybill Bartz And Associates Ltd has invested 2.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 120,562 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 10,742 shares. Andra Ap holds 47,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 188,006 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 260,132 shares in its portfolio.

