Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Comparison side by side

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.22 N/A 1.24 14.30 Westamerica Bancorporation 62 8.62 N/A 2.80 22.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Westamerica Bancorporation. Westamerica Bancorporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 0.6% Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.45 shows that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Westamerica Bancorporation has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and Westamerica Bancorporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.6% and 91.7%. About 4.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.03% of Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7% Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. was less bullish than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Westamerica Bancorporation beats Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.