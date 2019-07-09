Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has 39.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.62% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has 4.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|30.13%
|11.01%
|1.24%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|N/A
|17
|18.58
|Industry Average
|123.78M
|410.81M
|14.16
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.43
|2.44
The peers have a potential upside of 66.29%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|-0.44%
|-1.81%
|-5.35%
|2.13%
|-14.29%
|1.82%
|Industry Average
|1.88%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|7.10%
|7.24%
|11.01%
For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.86 which is 14.14% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s competitors beat Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
