Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has 39.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.62% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has 4.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 30.13% 11.01% 1.24%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. N/A 17 18.58 Industry Average 123.78M 410.81M 14.16

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.44

The peers have a potential upside of 66.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. -0.44% -1.81% -5.35% 2.13% -14.29% 1.82% Industry Average 1.88% 2.81% 4.87% 7.10% 7.24% 11.01%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.86 which is 14.14% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s competitors beat Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.