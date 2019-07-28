Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) to pay $0.10 on Sep 6, 2019; Huttig Building Products (HBP) Sellers Decreased By 1.73% Their Shorts

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) had a decrease of 1.73% in short interest. HBP’s SI was 943,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.73% from 960,000 shares previously. With 34,900 avg volume, 27 days are for Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP)’s short sellers to cover HBP’s short positions. The SI to Huttig Building Products Inc’s float is 6.31%. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 7,298 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:EBMT) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc’s current price of $16.85 translates into 0.56% yield. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $16.85 lastly. It is up 14.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking services and products in Montana. The company has market cap of $107.90 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial real estate mortgage and land loans; real estate construction loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats, as well as unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, and loans secured by deposits.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 9.29% less from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Capital Mgmt Llc reported 75,444 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 75,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P has 51,783 shares. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has 1,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Blackrock owns 1,797 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 1,933 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 48,293 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Deprince Race And Zollo Inc stated it has 231,478 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 104,068 shares in its portfolio. Minerva Advisors Lc has invested 0.24% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Glacier Peak Limited Liability stated it has 2.6% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT).

Huttig Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company has market cap of $72.48 million. It offers various millwork products, such as exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and pre-finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain Doors, HB&G, Simpson Door, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides general building products, including connectors and fasteners, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, drywall, kitchen cabinets, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, Timbertech, AZEK, BP Roofing, Grace, Fiberon, RDI, Owens Corning, Alpha Protech, and Maibec brand names; and wood products comprise engineered wood products, which consists of floor systems, wood panels, and lumber, as well as value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold Huttig Building Products, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Teton has invested 0.21% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Renaissance Tech Lc holds 312,306 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 97,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 277 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 96 shares. Blackrock stated it has 73,980 shares. Vanguard Incorporated owns 575,925 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver invested in 0% or 48,688 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc owns 10,000 shares. Perritt Cap Management has invested 0.55% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 14,637 are owned by Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Paradigm Cap Ny holds 0.52% or 2.14M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 40,446 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio.