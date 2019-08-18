Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Aegion (AEGN) as Share Value Declined

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.30M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 91,626 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 47.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 153,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 167,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 321,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.14M market cap company. The stock increased 5.85% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 1,487 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 3,817 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 340,051 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss State Bank owns 58,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Legal And General Gp Public Llc has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Citigroup accumulated 27,690 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.25M shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 127,928 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 203,517 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 84,665 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 22,664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% or 28,284 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold EBMT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 9.29% less from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). The New York-based Oppenheimer Close Lc has invested 1.84% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Moreover, Jacobs Asset Llc has 0.74% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 220,646 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 75,116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 1,000 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Co accumulated 350,222 shares. First Manhattan Comm invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 2,047 shares stake. The Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) or 914 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,334 shares stake. 1,000 were accumulated by Citigroup. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0.11% stake.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.3 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $3.20M for 8.60 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

