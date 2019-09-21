Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Share Price Rose While Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Position as Stock Price Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 43,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 42,477 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 86,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 88,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 79,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 167,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 4,897 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Advsrs Inc owns 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 54,933 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability holds 1,381 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 32,548 shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 113,701 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ww Investors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 52,726 shares. Regal Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 70,515 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Inv Counsel has invested 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP has 0.41% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Overbrook Management Corp invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Texas-based Callahan Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Atwood & Palmer stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc reported 10,000 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 81.52M were reported by Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Com.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $804.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 60,897 shares to 422,041 shares, valued at $43.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 26,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons General Electric Stock Looks Worth Buying Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “$5B debt tender offer from GE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley reinstates coverage on GE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why this GE solar spinoff in Schenectady is planning for big growth after BlackRock investment – Albany Business Review” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 181,978 shares to 241,978 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX).

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Hallmark Financial, Chuy’s, Boot Barn, Exantas and Eagle Bancorp – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Omeros Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Orchard Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of OTL-200 Abstract for MLD at the 45th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Bone Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortress Biotech Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Is Yielding 2.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.