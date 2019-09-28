Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Since Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 42 1.32 31.78M 4.36 9.25 WSFS Financial Corporation 43 1.03 52.25M 3.13 13.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. WSFS Financial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Eagle Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than WSFS Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eagle Bancorp Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 75,847,255.37% 14% 1.9% WSFS Financial Corporation 121,823,268.83% 12.9% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. WSFS Financial Corporation’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s average target price is $60, while its potential upside is 33.84%. WSFS Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $47.75 average target price and a 7.96% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Eagle Bancorp Inc. is looking more favorable than WSFS Financial Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Bancorp Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 79.9% respectively. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.4%. Competitively, 1% are WSFS Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24% WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while WSFS Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 13 factors Eagle Bancorp Inc.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.