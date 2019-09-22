Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

This is a contrast between Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 50 4.49 N/A 4.36 9.25 United Community Banks Inc. 27 4.02 N/A 2.20 13.02

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Community Banks Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eagle Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14% 1.9% United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.87 beta indicates that Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. United Community Banks Inc. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Eagle Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential is 35.41% at a $60 average target price. Competitively the average target price of United Community Banks Inc. is $29, which is potential 5.07% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Eagle Bancorp Inc. seems more appealing than United Community Banks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares and 92.5% of United Community Banks Inc. shares. 6.4% are Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, United Community Banks Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24% United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. has -17.24% weaker performance while United Community Banks Inc. has 33.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats United Community Banks Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.