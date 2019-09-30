Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 42 1.32 31.78M 4.36 9.25 Howard Bancorp Inc. 15 0.00 14.82M 0.55 27.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Howard Bancorp Inc. Howard Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eagle Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 75,738,798.86% 14% 1.9% Howard Bancorp Inc. 96,421,600.52% -1.3% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Howard Bancorp Inc.’s 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.3 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Howard Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Howard Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.84% and an $60 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Howard Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 53.7%. Insiders held roughly 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24% Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Howard Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats Howard Bancorp Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.