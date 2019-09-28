Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 42 1.32 31.78M 4.36 9.25 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 17 1.53 22.11M 1.14 16.16

In table 1 we can see Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eagle Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 75,847,255.37% 14% 1.9% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 128,099,652.38% 8.9% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.87 shows that Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 33.84% for Eagle Bancorp Inc. with average price target of $60. Meanwhile, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s average price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 4.52%. Based on the data given earlier, Eagle Bancorp Inc. is looking more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 88.2%. 6.4% are Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.