Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Comparing side by side

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 54 4.11 N/A 4.36 12.66 WesBanco Inc. 39 4.08 N/A 2.90 13.24

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Bancorp Inc. and WesBanco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WesBanco Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than WesBanco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1.6% WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, WesBanco Inc.’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and WesBanco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$60 is Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 49.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Bancorp Inc. and WesBanco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 59%. Insiders owned 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of WesBanco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.85% 2.07% -1.09% 12.47% -8.67% 13.34% WesBanco Inc. -4.13% -7.03% -6.56% -8.28% -15.28% 4.5%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than WesBanco Inc.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats WesBanco Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.