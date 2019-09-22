Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 50 4.49 N/A 4.36 9.25 South State Corporation 73 4.12 N/A 4.94 16.22

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Bancorp Inc. and South State Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. South State Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than South State Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Bancorp Inc. and South State Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14% 1.9% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. South State Corporation on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Eagle Bancorp Inc. and South State Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 South State Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.41% for Eagle Bancorp Inc. with average target price of $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares and 80.5% of South State Corporation shares. About 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are South State Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24% South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while South State Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors South State Corporation beats Eagle Bancorp Inc.