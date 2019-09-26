Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Bancorp Inc. has 79% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Eagle Bancorp Inc. has 6.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Eagle Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14.00% 1.90% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Eagle Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. N/A 50 9.25 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Eagle Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

Eagle Bancorp Inc. currently has an average price target of $60, suggesting a potential upside of 35.44%. The competitors have a potential upside of 17.73%. Based on the data given earlier, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eagle Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. has -17.24% weaker performance while Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s peers have 16.99% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Eagle Bancorp Inc.