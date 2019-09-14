Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 50 4.65 N/A 4.36 9.25 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.80 N/A 1.40 12.01

Table 1 highlights Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Colony Bankcorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eagle Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14% 1.9% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Colony Bankcorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Colony Bankcorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$60 is Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 31.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Colony Bankcorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 14.9%. Insiders held 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. has -17.24% weaker performance while Colony Bankcorp Inc. has 14.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats Colony Bankcorp Inc.