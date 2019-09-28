Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 42 1.32 31.78M 4.36 9.25 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 16 0.00 8.39M 1.40 12.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Colony Bankcorp Inc. Colony Bankcorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 76,156,242.51% 14% 1.9% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 52,800,503.46% 12.7% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. Colony Bankcorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Eagle Bancorp Inc. is $60, with potential upside of 33.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Colony Bankcorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 14.9%. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.4%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. has -17.24% weaker performance while Colony Bankcorp Inc. has 14.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Colony Bankcorp Inc.