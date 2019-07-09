Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 54 5.58 N/A 4.36 12.66 Carolina Financial Corporation 35 4.55 N/A 2.70 13.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Carolina Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eagle Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Eagle Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1.6% Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. In other hand, Carolina Financial Corporation has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Carolina Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Carolina Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.60% and an $60 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Carolina Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 55.7%. 6.4% are Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.2% of Carolina Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.85% 2.07% -1.09% 12.47% -8.67% 13.34% Carolina Financial Corporation -0.38% 3.06% 3.26% 10.6% -7.38% 25.14%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Carolina Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats Carolina Financial Corporation.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.