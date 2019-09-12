Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Bancorp Inc.
|51
|4.48
|N/A
|4.36
|9.25
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|19
|5.29
|N/A
|1.25
|15.32
Demonstrates Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Bank of South Carolina Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Eagle Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|14%
|1.9%
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|0.00%
|15.4%
|1.6%
Volatility and Risk
Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Competitively, Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.17 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.02% and an $60 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 79% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% are Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Bank of South Carolina Corporation has 9.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Bancorp Inc.
|-1.27%
|-26.64%
|-25.71%
|-27.89%
|-26.24%
|-17.24%
|Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|1.16%
|1.32%
|2.51%
|3.46%
|-8.48%
|5.27%
For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. has -17.24% weaker performance while Bank of South Carolina Corporation has 5.27% stronger performance.
Summary
Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bank of South Carolina Corporation.
