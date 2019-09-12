Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Inc. 51 4.48 N/A 4.36 9.25 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 19 5.29 N/A 1.25 15.32

Demonstrates Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Bank of South Carolina Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Eagle Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14% 1.9% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Competitively, Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eagle Bancorp Inc. and Bank of South Carolina Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bank of South Carolina Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.02% and an $60 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Bank of South Carolina Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% are Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Bank of South Carolina Corporation has 9.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24% Bank of South Carolina Corporation 1.16% 1.32% 2.51% 3.46% -8.48% 5.27%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Inc. has -17.24% weaker performance while Bank of South Carolina Corporation has 5.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bank of South Carolina Corporation.