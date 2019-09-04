Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Share Value Declined While Matarin Capital Management Boosted by $3.07 Million Its Holding; Water Asset Management Maintains Stake in Artesian Resources (ARTNA)

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 61,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 249,103 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, up from 187,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 160,427 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 18/05/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 7,577 shares to 15,368 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olympic Steel Inc (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 106,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,708 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Inc owns 2.12M shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Colony Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). State Common Retirement Fund owns 63,056 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 12,239 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins, a New York-based fund reported 23,979 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 21,499 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Mesirow Fincl Investment Management invested in 1.17% or 150,601 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 11,800 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 181,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Corp holds 196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mgmt has 10,445 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 48,855 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 723,832 shares.