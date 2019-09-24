Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Received Janney Capital Lower Rating; Ameritas Investment Partners Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake By $1.50 Million

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 7,613 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 226,785 shares with $44.88M value, down from 234,398 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES

Janney Capital gave Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares a new Neutral rating in a analysts report shared with investors on 24 September. This is downgrade from the old Buy rating.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iPhone 11 Event Wonâ€™t Be Big for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Cap holds 1.55% or 9,603 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.94% or 15.74 million shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability reported 5.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amg Natl Tru Bancorp stated it has 8,362 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 1.91% or 36.26M shares in its portfolio. 61,197 were reported by Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 53,859 shares. Gibson Cap Llc reported 2,378 shares. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning has invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 277,703 were reported by Capital Guardian Trust Company. 111,014 were reported by Marco Invest Management. Archon Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.71% or 94,500 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 0% or 2,249 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management accumulated 29,712 shares or 4.45% of the stock.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.48% above currents $218.72 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. Maxim Group maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Evercore. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 25. Jefferies maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $160 target. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $160 target.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 16,646 shares to 32,173 valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 4,104 shares and now owns 38,168 shares. Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 222,461 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans.

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Encourages Eagle Bancorp Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for EAGLE BANCORP, INC. Investors â€“ EGBN – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “EAGLE BANCORP 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. – EGBN – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.29M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Eagle Bancorp, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 24.77 million shares or 3.59% less from 25.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 23,029 shares. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 54 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 99,261 shares. Kenmare Cap Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 12,544 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Fincl Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 407,034 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 12,773 shares. Wasatch Advsrs invested in 1.71% or 3.25 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 6,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Pnc Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 32,542 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 24,090 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication holds 123 shares or 0% of its portfolio.