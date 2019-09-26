Eagle Asset Management Upped Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position; Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed By $8.58 Million Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 30.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 65,970 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 149,456 shares with $19.49 million value, down from 215,426 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $13.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 160,603 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 1,055 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 122,641 shares with $89.88 million value, up from 121,586 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $816.07. About 68,527 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.76M for 16.11 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -6.07% below currents $146.92 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UHS in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Health Care IT Industry Leader Is Trading at a Discount – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 5,497 shares to 492,234 valued at $70.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 108,768 shares and now owns 604,947 shares. International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 429,114 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 13,405 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 119,696 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 50,852 are owned by Ameriprise. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,847 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 18,691 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisor Partners Lc holds 1,744 shares. Rnc Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,668 shares. Amp Capital has 50,470 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 100,010 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0% or 13,999 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 38,657 shares. Sun Life Finance has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nomura Inc owns 86,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $785.86’s average target is -3.70% below currents $816.07 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World holds 0.21% or 37,238 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 14 shares. Aperio Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 731 are owned by Contravisory Investment Mngmt. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Qci Asset Mgmt owns 5 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Pictet Asset Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,810 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 364 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Incorporated reported 3,288 shares stake. 43,403 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Fiera Corporation has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 12,900 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 2,014 shares stake. Amp Capital Limited reported 0.04% stake.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, June 27.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jefferies sees Chipotle rally fizzling out – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alphabet, Chipotle And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) PT Raised to $820 at Jefferies; Sees Solid Q3 – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle workers in NYC plan walkout – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.