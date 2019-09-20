Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Pool (POOL) Stake; B2gold Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sellers Decreased By 0.81% Their Shorts

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Pool Corp (POOL) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 39,012 shares as Pool Corp (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 1.08 million shares with $205.91M value, down from 1.12M last quarter. Pool Corp now has $7.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $191.94. About 149,280 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018

B2gold Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) had a decrease of 0.81% in short interest. BTG’s SI was 3.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.81% from 3.70 million shares previously. With 4.40M avg volume, 1 days are for B2gold Corphares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)’s short sellers to cover BTG’s short positions. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More important recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Cheap Gold Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calibre Mining Provides Update on the Transaction With B2Gold – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Cheap Stocks Under $3 to Consider Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 305.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.67 million for 27.11 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pool Corporation Announces Investor Day Nasdaq:POOL – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Pool Corporation’s (NASDAQ:POOL) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pool Corporation CFO to Attend the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Your Company Can Build A Robust ESG Strategy with Nasdaq ESG Advisory Program – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Leisure & Recreation Products Industry Prospects Look Dim – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity. Arvan Peter D bought $93,598 worth of stock or 500 shares.