Eagle Asset Management Trimmed By $1.20 Million Its Aptargroup (ATR) Position; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lifted Progress Software (PRGS) Stake

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Progress Software Corp (PRGS) stake by 41.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 169,585 shares as Progress Software Corp (PRGS)’s stock declined 3.82%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 575,080 shares with $25.52 million value, up from 405,495 last quarter. Progress Software Corp now has $1.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 183,128 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 16/04/2018 – Progress Software: Board Member Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Aptargroup Inc (ATR) stake by 18.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 11,339 shares as Aptargroup Inc (ATR)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 49,409 shares with $5.26M value, down from 60,748 last quarter. Aptargroup Inc now has $7.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 308,578 shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Hl Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Bailard, California-based fund reported 12,025 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc stated it has 738,479 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 44,817 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 29,259 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt holds 0.01% or 22,351 shares. Moreover, Prns Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 44,200 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd reported 14,850 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0.05% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). The Connecticut-based Aqr Management has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 725,918 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 71,652 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). C M Bidwell & Associate Limited, a Hawaii-based fund reported 30 shares. Aqr Management Lc holds 0% or 3,421 shares. 6,706 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,603 shares. Champlain Invest Ltd Company invested in 1.65M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Blackrock has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Fayerweather Charles holds 3.79% or 22,887 shares. 11,687 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Sg Americas Ltd owns 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 6,077 shares. Qci Asset Ny accumulated 0.08% or 7,848 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 129,728 shares. Parametric Port Limited Company reported 150,844 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AptarGroup had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ATR in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 62,316 shares to 578,916 valued at $46.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) stake by 1.17M shares and now owns 2.61 million shares. Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) was raised too.