Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Agree Realty (ADC) Holding By $1.69 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased By $4.00 Million Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) stake by 19.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 500,000 shares as Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)’s stock declined 17.75%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 2.13 million shares with $18.75 million value, down from 2.63M last quarter. Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa now has $86.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 8.33 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Agree Realty Corp (ADC) stake by 8.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 24,487 shares as Agree Realty Corp (ADC)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 260,496 shares with $18.06M value, down from 284,983 last quarter. Agree Realty Corp now has $2.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 65,599 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 625,681 shares to 878,381 valued at $44.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 423,687 shares and now owns 6.21 million shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Agree Realty Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.84 million for 22.06 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. Erlich Craig had bought 750 shares worth $50,603. $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) was bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 1 the insider Agree Joey bought $3,174.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) stake by 72,119 shares to 1.50M valued at $155.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) stake by 69,804 shares and now owns 2.61M shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4.