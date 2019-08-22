Eagle Asset Management Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Upped by $4.61 Million; Wallington Asset Management Upped Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.59 Million as Valuation Declined

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 1,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 3,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 15,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 428,151 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.51 million, up from 412,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $383. About 785,265 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,467 shares to 58,803 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 155,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,497 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $229,533 was bought by GORDON ILENE S.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No sanctions over Russian missile deal – Erdogan – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Lockheed Martin Earnings Sent Investors Fleeing – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

