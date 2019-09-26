Eagle Asset Management Stake in Ii (IIVI) Upped by $25.73 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Suntrust Banks Cut Its Holding by $325,252

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 248.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 714,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.62 million, up from 287,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 698,732 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 1,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 35,462 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11 million, down from 37,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $162.46. About 193,238 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Hightower Advsr Lc reported 33,095 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc owns 20,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 73,607 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 1,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 80,970 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 7,819 shares. 19,583 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 460,450 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 38,260 shares. Kellner Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,819 shares. Fmr Lc reported 441 shares. 1.00 million were reported by Eagle Asset. Jet Capital Invsts Limited Partnership invested in 259,160 shares or 1.87% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 37,882 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 65,716 shares to 45,308 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 12,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,661 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

