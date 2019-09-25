Eagle Asset Management Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Upped by $4.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Lowered Position

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 811,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.98M, down from 818,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 3.24 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 27,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 483,946 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.89 million, up from 456,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $163.97. About 876,626 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3M DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In 3M Company To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can 3Mâ€™s Healthcare Segment Make Up For Weak Industrial Revenues In 2019? – Forbes” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.3% or 111,164 shares. Miller Inv Management LP accumulated 0.44% or 11,129 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com holds 25,160 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Da Davidson holds 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 197,991 shares. Moreover, Ser Automobile Association has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 4,098 are held by Argi Invest Service Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rockland Tru reported 13,703 shares. Middleton Ma invested 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 3,210 shares. Montag A And Associate holds 0.69% or 44,493 shares. Davis R M accumulated 137,341 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Colorado-based Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Curbstone accumulated 9,056 shares or 0.41% of the stock.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 191,634 shares to 721,888 shares, valued at $109.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 48,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,164 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.70 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 9,737 shares. Citigroup holds 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2.44M shares. 375,000 are owned by Cincinnati. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 4,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Inv House Lc has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,299 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 3.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 13,585 shares. First Interstate Bankshares owns 65,324 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Com reported 5 shares. Partner Fund Management LP owns 398,702 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D stated it has 40,441 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer Limited Liability Company holds 6,585 shares.