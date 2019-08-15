Eagle Asset Management Raised Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $5.66 Million; Davis-Rea LTD Increased Holding in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by $808,990

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $178.47. About 490,146 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 106,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.68 million, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.68% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 28.74 million shares traded or 33.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 2.85% or 641,505 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 0.95% or 206,914 shares. 13,554 were reported by Ipswich Investment Mgmt. Accredited Investors holds 5,589 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 97 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,881 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt stated it has 171,390 shares. South State reported 2.05% stake. Puzo Michael J owns 10,620 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 355,203 shares. Earnest Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hexavest holds 1.22% or 1.78M shares. Malaga Cove Limited has invested 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 577,243 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 3,750 shares to 56,505 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 42,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,324 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.