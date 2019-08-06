Eagle Asset Management Position in Sempra Energy (SRE) Has Raised as Stock Rose; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Stephens Has Boosted Its Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 26,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 563,308 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.90 million, up from 536,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.12. About 1.83 million shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 4,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 278,036 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.12M, up from 273,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 10.35M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Soliticor General urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 20/04/2018 – FOCUS-Germany’s Merck seeks partners for cancer and immune system drugs; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 13,073 shares to 21,490 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,155 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorp & Tru Company owns 53,451 shares. Sectoral Asset Management owns 1.65% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 164,700 shares. Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 31,203 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 536,570 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd invested in 0.04% or 8,712 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 58,336 are held by Beddow Cap Management. Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Argent Trust Communications holds 1.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 128,163 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 14,033 shares. Sonata holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 13,001 shares. Windsor Capital Management Limited Co reported 11,691 shares. Interactive Advisors holds 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 1,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 7,326 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 10,561 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 40,774 shares to 17,180 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 9,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,815 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty In (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 7,810 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 56,544 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.93M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Company reported 860 shares. Caprock Grp Inc accumulated 6,844 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 195 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 407,300 shares stake. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 6,024 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company owns 1,092 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability reported 7,224 shares stake. 16,975 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt Co. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).