Eagle Asset Management Position in Ptc (PTC) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Upped by $3.93 Million Its Holding

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 161,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.13 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 571,566 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 145,111 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.99M, up from 107,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research accumulated 55,582 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated holds 9,035 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund holds 14,547 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 74,009 shares. Leisure Capital Management stated it has 5,230 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,897 shares. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Com has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Northeast Consultants Inc holds 2,281 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,794 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 137 are held by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Tower Bridge Advisors has 2,528 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Ltd has 3,449 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Co owns 10,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsrs holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $472.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 46,933 shares to 387,910 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,188 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 43,611 shares to 219,902 shares, valued at $45.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 7,307 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok owns 0.5% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 111,745 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 133 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com stated it has 800,249 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 25,402 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.37% or 535,600 shares in its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa invested in 0.01% or 30,467 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 43,334 shares. Moreover, Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 199,719 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research owns 4,345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 0.16% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Toronto Dominion Bank owns 17,196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 3,942 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Global Endowment Management LP has 4,620 shares. Veritable LP invested in 7,346 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 60.79 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.