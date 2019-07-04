Eagle Asset Management Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Has Increased by $8.58 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Increased Position by $830,960 as Market Valuation Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 10,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,522 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, up from 448,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 95,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 43,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 102,805 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Planning Gru invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 2.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 572,537 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 1.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Provise Management Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,015 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability reported 1.19% stake. Cim Lc accumulated 5,977 shares. Sterling Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Essex Inv Co Ltd Liability Com has 0.46% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 38,225 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated reported 24,154 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il stated it has 537,363 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Bonness Enterprises Incorporated invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ftb Advsrs reported 51,633 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Park National Corp Oh holds 416,644 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,836 shares to 378,275 shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,547 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Service Ltd Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 27,289 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 232,948 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ameritas Invest holds 23,765 shares. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Bluestein R H reported 3,000 shares. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 54 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 355 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc owns 2,591 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 10,669 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 49,586 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 67,741 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,588 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.