Eagle Asset Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Raised by $508,032 as Share Price Rose; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose, Legacy Private Trust Upped Its Holding

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 79,414 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, up from 76,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31 million shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,422 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 8,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 4.00 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 25,035 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $116.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,085 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple changes App Store amid antitrust scrutiny – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,504 were reported by Tompkins Finance Corp. Lvw Advisors Ltd Company holds 2.6% or 51,422 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has 134,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Corsair Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.38% or 6,527 shares. Weatherstone Management reported 5,603 shares. The California-based Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zacks Invest accumulated 229,536 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,800 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc invested in 3.04% or 40,715 shares. Bennicas Associates has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Invest Lc invested in 0.02% or 11,180 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Co stated it has 49,497 shares or 4.94% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,169 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Glynn Cap Lc invested in 0.3% or 8,400 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,838 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Inv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,257 shares. Accuvest Global holds 3,476 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 98,877 are held by River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 123,709 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 34,958 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Co Al holds 1.81% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 28,617 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 17,371 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). D Scott Neal Incorporated reported 2,260 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd owns 12,691 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 0.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Central Fincl Bank has 1,281 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 502,872 shares. Hendershot Invs holds 0.06% or 1,191 shares in its portfolio.