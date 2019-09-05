Eagle Asset Management Maintains Position in Ptc (PTC); Walnut Private Equity Partners Raised Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $459,000 as Share Value Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 94,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.85M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 561,312 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 3.20M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q ECONOMIC EPS 65C, EST. 45C; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – TO DEMERGE AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT AND ENTER A$508M TRANSACTION WITH BLACKSTONE FOR VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion Transaction; 21/03/2018 – Financial Post: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Acknowledges Hovnanian Swaps Backlash; 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 22/03/2018 – Exclusive – Blackstone sells African energy developer; 13/03/2018 – China Wealth Fund Sells Out of Blackstone Stake Held Since IPO

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 155,254 shares to 627,497 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 138,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,864 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “IDC MarketScape Recognizes PTC as a Global Industrial IoT Platform Leader – Financial Post” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC -11% after beat-and-lower, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Q2 Translarna sales up 21% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Ltd invested 0.83% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Hudock Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 2,653 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 77,493 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 5,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 8,453 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% stake. 13,356 are owned by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Moreover, Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma has 0.07% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce has invested 1.39% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 68,995 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Comerica Bankshares reported 69,840 shares. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 652,577 shares.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Parkside Financial Bank has 2,408 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mgmt reported 9,740 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 1.26 million shares. 37,100 were accumulated by Cutler Cap Lc. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.16% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Exane Derivatives owns 8,757 shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Nj has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 12,860 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 547,218 shares. Leavell Mgmt Inc reported 0.31% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware holds 0.22% or 87,542 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 9,156 shares. Artemis Invest Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 639,306 shares.