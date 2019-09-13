Eagle Asset Management Lowered Its Take (TTWO) Holding by $42.77 Million; Market Value Rose; As Aqua America (WTR) Stock Price Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 15,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 42,999 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 27,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 1.12 million shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 378,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 424,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.15M, down from 802,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.24. About 2.77M shares traded or 95.24% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $134.02 million for 25.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Raymond James And Assoc owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 32,062 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 40,820 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 14,750 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 1,635 shares. Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 4,620 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% or 8,756 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Finance Savings Bank Tru has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pathstone Family Office Llc has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 246 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 7 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks has invested 0.47% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial stated it has 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Partners accumulated 467,417 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 28,800 shares to 121,551 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,968 activity.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 6,750 shares to 7,050 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 80,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,116 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).