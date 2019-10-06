Eagle Asset Management Lowered Its Heritage Financial (HFWA) Stake by $1.14 Million; Sg Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Harsco (HSC) by $16.76 Million as Stock Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 620,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 97,315 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 717,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 570,872 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 39,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 432,073 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76M, down from 471,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 227,470 shares traded or 39.11% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 83,606 shares to 240,365 shares, valued at $64.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 22,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.33 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 84,906 are held by Bankshares Of America De. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 326,295 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board stated it has 73,228 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 2.14 million shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 3.54 million shares stake. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 68,668 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt owns 10,485 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl has 138,516 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.27% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 230,146 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 11,885 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 22,538 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 43,772 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability reported 200,591 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 14,247 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 10,660 shares.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.89 million for 11.99 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity.