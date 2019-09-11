Eagle Asset Management Lowered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $3.79 Million; Market Value Rose; As Ross Stores (ROST) Share Price Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Has Increased Stake

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 6,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.02 million, down from 129,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $502.3. About 708,557 shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 1.82 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 4,418 shares to 15,427 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 29,262 shares to 83,196 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 106,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

