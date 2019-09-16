Eagle Asset Management Lifted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; AURCANA COMMON SHARES (AUNFF) Shorts Up By 124900%

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 26.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 4,622 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 22,098 shares with $6.49M value, up from 17,476 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $117.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.29. About 162,240 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY

AURCANA CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) had an increase of 124900% in short interest. AUNFF’s SI was 1.50 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 124900% from 1,200 shares previously. With 56,700 avg volume, 27 days are for AURCANA CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s short sellers to cover AUNFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.22. About 2,500 shares traded. Aurcana Corporation (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aurcana Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.05 million. The Company’s principal property is the Shafter silver property located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Aurcana Corporation (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Aurcana Corporation Is Overshot On The Downside – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) Limited holds 8.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 96,457 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Asset Management One Co Ltd reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Renaissance Gp Ltd Company reported 1.15% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Arrow Fincl Corporation has 0.86% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1St Source Fincl Bank accumulated 23,934 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,955 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 2,254 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited accumulated 0.07% or 36,895 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,501 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 100,320 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 523,212 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 0.13% or 3,151 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 4.32% above currents $294.29 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $300 target. Needham downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $31500 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Friday, March 22 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $288 target. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS.