Eagle Asset Management Lifted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $2.97 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Position in Ares Capital (ARCC) Increased by $739,500 as Stock Price Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 479,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 697,923 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 29,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 884,244 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.78 million, up from 854,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $102.87. About 881,560 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 11,339 shares to 49,409 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 18,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,692 shares, and cut its stake in American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,900 were accumulated by Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 31,174 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 1,562 shares stake. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 9,050 shares. First Washington Corporation reported 0.85% stake. Portolan Cap Mgmt holds 114,228 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited owns 3,070 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 28,989 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 37,234 shares stake. Callahan Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 95,435 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 219,196 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynchâ€™s Top Second-Half 2019 Small and Midcap Stock Picks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Winklevoss Twinsâ€™ Gemini Exchange May Join Facebookâ€™s Libra Project – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RCL, FANG – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback (FANG) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.4% – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Stocks: Value Stocks or Traps? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd reported 0.09% stake. 464 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Naples Global Ltd owns 64,690 shares. Blair William Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 230,604 shares. S&T Bancshares Pa owns 199,194 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.11% or 685,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Selway Asset has 1.49% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 130,200 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 3,450 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And reported 78,650 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Kistler holds 580 shares. Davenport And Co Limited Liability reported 124,093 shares. Moreover, M&T Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 152,366 shares.