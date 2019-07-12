Eagle Asset Management Lifted By $8.83 Million Its Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) Holding; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Five Below (Put) (FIVE) Position By $4.96 Million

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Five Below (Put) (FIVE) stake by 63.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as Five Below (Put) (FIVE)’s stock declined 2.23%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 23,200 shares with $2.88 million value, down from 63,200 last quarter. Five Below (Put) now has $7.25B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $127.21. About 292,085 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 101,475 shares as Keysight Technologies In (KEYS)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 1.66M shares with $144.49M value, up from 1.56M last quarter. Keysight Technologies In now has $16.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.01. About 168,551 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices

Among 11 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Five Below had 21 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of FIVE in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Thursday, March 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 11 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take Five: G7 – deep in the Woods? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LatAm market roars with five deals priced on Thursday – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Portugal to buy five Embraer military planes for 827 million euros – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FOREX-Dollar falls to five-day lows after Powell’s comments – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best Biotech Stocks of 2019 So Far – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $28.51M for 63.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Mufg Americas Corp owns 230 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 6,486 shares or 0% of the stock. Acg Wealth owns 13,930 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 39,125 shares. First Comml Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,733 shares. Yorktown And Research Inc stated it has 0.12% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Navellier And Associate invested in 0.76% or 39,636 shares. Hanseatic Management stated it has 0.31% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Menta Cap Limited Liability reported 2,296 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 3,435 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 226,692 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 5,065 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 2,189 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased A stake by 107,154 shares to 2.24 million valued at $28.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wingstop Inc stake by 39,915 shares and now owns 713,079 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies Appoints Jeffrey Li, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies Announces Automotive Cybersecurity Program – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies’ SVP, Satish Dhanasekaran, Appointed to Technological Advisory Council for Federal Communications Commission – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Rech Inc has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 6,484 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 23,411 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 410 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Old Dominion Capital owns 1.17% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 38,775 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 184,800 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Zacks Inv Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 37,917 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 50 are held by Live Your Vision Ltd Liability. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 2.94 million shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company owns 5,302 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 541 shares. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 84,082 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.