Eagle Asset Management Increases Position in Union Pacific (UNP); Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Value Declined While Shamrock Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $364,563

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 11,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 273,073 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.66 million, up from 261,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $166.2. About 2.18M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 13.72 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 42,496 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $85.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 136,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,991 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 3,010 shares. 50,687 were accumulated by Girard Prtnrs Limited. Everett Harris And Ca reported 14,989 shares stake. 16,802 were reported by Montag A And Associates. Voya Inv Limited Liability has 2.37 million shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc stated it has 1,254 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 3,579 were reported by Gam Ag. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.04% or 465,234 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 5,734 were accumulated by Naples Global Advsr Limited. The Nebraska-based America First Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cohen Capital Mngmt has invested 1.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1St Source Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenhaven Associates Incorporated has 2,032 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $363.86 million for 8.39 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936. Green Anthony C had bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) by 10,669 shares to 23,862 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX).