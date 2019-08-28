Eagle Asset Management Increases Position in Dexcom (DXCM); Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Decreased Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $729,168 as Stock Price Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 3,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 320,832 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.21 million, up from 317,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 737,719 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 6.08 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Business Service accumulated 3,710 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 330,370 shares. Alexandria Ltd holds 40,752 shares. Mgmt Inc reported 200 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Orleans Management Corp La has 1.48% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 29,249 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Trust Company Of Vermont stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 42,703 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 200,645 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 17,421 are owned by Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 1.52M shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 93,532 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $121.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 16,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,450 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

