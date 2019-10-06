Eagle Asset Management Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial (AMP); As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Dodge & Cox Has Raised Holding by $20.22 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 33,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 540,995 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.53M, up from 507,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 889,475 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 518,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 54.67M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 billion, up from 54.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19,075 shares to 145,515 shares, valued at $16.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,330 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Lc owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 23,544 shares. 51,679 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. 15,762 were reported by Zuckerman Investment Lc. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 24,407 shares stake. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 242,000 shares stake. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 38,770 shares. 671 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Intact Invest Incorporated stated it has 38,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman Commerce holds 250,669 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa accumulated 17,114 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 11,298 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 4.52 million were reported by Swiss State Bank. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 528,055 shares. 185,645 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Mcdonald Capital Invsts Ca owns 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 42,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Assets Mngmt Ltd invested 0.48% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 120 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Advisor Ltd Liability has 4,799 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 160 shares. Capital Returns Limited Liability Com invested 0.15% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Mairs Power has 0% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 4,560 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,058 shares. Csat Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 366 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability owns 167,768 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Metropolitan Life, a New York-based fund reported 21,167 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.04% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 15,108 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 33,390 shares to 78,425 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 38,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Topbuild Corp.