Eagle Asset Management Increased Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $7.90 Million; Argent Capital Management Boosted Gray Television (GTN) Position by $617,360

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 38,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 261,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29M, up from 223,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 236,585 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 111,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 599,447 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02M, up from 488,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 389,802 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc. New (NYSE:AME) by 33,591 shares to 568,271 shares, valued at $51.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 42,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,161 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray Renews All ABC Affiliation Agreements NYSE:GTN – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fargo General Manager Jim Wareham Passes Away – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.43M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated reported 71,137 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.01% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 58,294 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,604 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech invested in 6,600 shares. Tower Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Llc reported 26,660 shares. Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc reported 426,469 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 20,400 shares. Amer Financial has 850,595 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Adirondack Research invested 0.98% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc reported 120,250 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of stock. Howell Robin Robinson also bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Friday, August 9.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 50,317 shares to 154,202 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 23,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,169 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600.