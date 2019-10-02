Eagle Asset Management Increased J2 Global (JCOM) Holding By $5.98 Million; Blackrock Has Trimmed Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Holding By $1.36 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased J2 Global Inc (JCOM) stake by 71.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 67,932 shares as J2 Global Inc (JCOM)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 162,843 shares with $14.48M value, up from 94,911 last quarter. J2 Global Inc now has $4.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 90,724 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM)

Blackrock Inc decreased Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) stake by 21.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 71,594 shares as Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Blackrock Inc holds 261,488 shares with $4.97M value, down from 333,082 last quarter. Hollysys Automation Technolo now has $865.31M valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 50,612 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN

Blackrock Inc increased Crawford & Co (NYSE:CRD.A) stake by 768,436 shares to 807,598 valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) stake by 629,482 shares and now owns 10.65M shares. S&P Global Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has 154,105 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 5,353 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantum Capital Mngmt reported 11,345 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 121,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Seizert Cap Ltd has 0.06% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 29 are owned by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Citadel Advsrs holds 217,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 89,050 shares. Next Financial Grp owns 171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Company reported 1,618 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.08% or 582,664 shares. 458,928 were reported by Nuveen Asset Llc. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 468 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Lc reported 0.33% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).